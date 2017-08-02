Nova profit triples in Q2

Israeli metrology solutions provider for semiconductor manufacturing Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) has reported record financial results for the second quarter of 2017.

Revenue in the second quarter was $56.1 million, up 58% on the corresponding quarter of 2016 and above the high end of guidance of $52 million to $56 million. GAAP net profit was $13.3 million ($0.47 per share), up 327% year-over-year on a per-share basis, exceeding guidance of $0.32 to $0.39 per share. Non-GAAP net profit was $15.2 million ($0.53 per share), up 212% year-over-year on a per-share basis, exceeding guidance of $0.38 to $0.46 per share

Nova president and CEO Eitan Oppenhaim said, “We continue to outperform and solidify Nova’s competitive position in the market by offering an innovative and unique portfolio of metrology solutions to a growing addressable market. The record quarterly results are driven by continuous demand for all our product lines, including Dimensional and Materials solutions, across all segments. Our second quarter revenue and profitability both exceeded our guidance range, supported by an increasingly diverse customer base with five 10%-plus customers from both the Foundry and Memory segments.”

He added, “We delivered significant growth during the first half of 2017, demonstrating the value and efficiency embedded into our business model, which allows us to continue investing in our next-generation products and to pursue our strategic targets. The results in the first half of 2017 suggest that we are well on pace for another significant growth year, while our strong cash reserves provide ample resources to further expand our market position.”

In guidance for the third quarter, Nova management sees revenue of $51 million to $56 million, GAAP earnings-per-share of $0.27 to $0.37 and non-GAAP earnings-per-share of $0.33 to $0.43.

Nova's share price was up 3% on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) this morning.

