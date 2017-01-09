Nova wins orders worth $10m for X-ray solutions

Rehovot-based Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) has announced orders worth $10 million for its X-ray solutions from several semiconductor manufacturers.

The orders are for Nova's VeraFlex III machines, which will be used for measuring materials composition and film thickness in the most critical stages of semiconductor production. The company says that these orders bring it to a record orders total for the fourth quarter of 2016, and support management's expectations of a fourth successive year of record revenue.

RELATED ARTICLES Nova CEO: We belong on the TASE

"The growing demand for X-ray-based measuring solutions is reflected in these orders, which reinforce our confidence in the attractiveness of our unique solutions, which combine materials composition and film thickness metrology capabilities at the most advanced stages of semiconductor production," said Nova president and CEO Eitan Oppenhaim, "Our strong positioning in optical metrology among semiconductor foundries supports our efforts to penetrate leading customers with our X-ray solutions, reflected in these new orders. In 2017, we expect further cross-product sale opportunities in all our product lines, which highlight our strong strategic positioning in the market."

Nova Measuring Instruments has a market cap of $385 million.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 9, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017