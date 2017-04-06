search
Number of jobseekers falls to new 10-year low

6 Apr, 2017 15:47
Employment Service director: The labor market has been strong for the past two years.

Israel National Employment Service (INES) figures show that 167,400 jobseekers registered at INES offices in March (the figures are seasonally adjusted), compared with 168,800 in February, a 0.8% decrease. The figures market a 10-year low in unemployment, and an all-time low in comparison with the number of employed, which has risen steeply in recent years, due to both natural population increase and a higher rate of participation in the labor force.

The decline is stark in comparison with previous years. The number of those appearing at INES offices averaged 168,800 in the first quarter of 2017, down 9.2%, compared with the first quarter of 2016, when the number was 185,800 jobseekers. The decline since the first quarter of 2015 is 18.3%. INES director Boaz Hirsch said, "The figures for the first quarter of 2017 highlight the strong state of the labor market over the past two years. The number of jobseekers is down 18.3% in comparison with the first quarter of 2015. The monthly number of those laid off was down 10.8%, and the number of those requesting income supplements plummeted 24.1% in comparison with the first quarter of 2015."

