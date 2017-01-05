ON Semiconductor to use Ceva platform for ADAS

Ceva Inc. (Nasdaq:CEVA); LSE:CVA) has announced that ON Semiconductor has licensed its imaging and vision platform for its automotive advanced driver assistance (ADAS) product lines. ON Semiconductor will leverage CEVA's vision processing IP to enhance their future products with new image processing capabilities and to incorporate embedded intelligence and machine learning into its ADAS roadmap.

"The automotive industry requires cost- and power-efficient vision-based ADAS solutions to address the growing end-customer demand and safety regulations across all tiers of the automotive industry," said Ross Jatou, Vice President and General Manager of the Automotive Solutions Division of ON Semiconductor. "CEVA's industry-leading vision processing IP provides us with a comprehensive solution that enables us to integrate a host of innovative and intelligent system features into our ADAS product offerings."

The role of intelligent vision processors in automotive safety systems continues to evolve at a rapid pace, with market research firm Strategy Analytics predicting that the emergence of new camera applications and imaging concepts will help drive automotive camera demand to reach almost 200 million units in 2023.

"ON Semiconductor is a recognized leader in high-performance image sensors for the automotive market, and their selection of our vision platform is a strong endorsement of our vision IP for ADAS," said Gideon Wertheizer, CEO of CEVA. "Their deep knowledge of automakers' stringent requirements for performance, safety and reliability positions ON Semiconductor well to further extend their leadership in image sensors with the addition of our vision processing IP."

Separately, Ceva has also announced that Taiwanese imaging systems provider Altek Corporation has licensed its imaging and vision DSP to add power-efficient, enhanced imaging and deep learning capabilities to its imaging solutions and dual camera technologies targeting smartphones, ADAS, AR/VR, drones and other smart camera devices.

"At Altek, we are constantly striving to enhance our digital image solutions and set the direction for the future of smarter imaging devices," said Jason Lin, General Manager and Corporate Senior Vice President of Altek. "CEVA's imaging and vision DSP provides the platform which allows us to further enhance the image quality of our solutions and push the boundaries of what a camera can do using artificial intelligence and advanced vision algorithms."

