Ophthalmic device co EyeYon Medical raises $6.5m

Israeli ophthalmic device co EyeYon Medical founded by ophthalmologists Dr. Arie Marcovich and Dr. Daphna Ofer, and managed by CEO Nahum Ferera, has raised $6.5 million. The company, which emerged from the Val Leer incubator, has developed a special contact lens designed to treat corneal edema.

The investment round led by China-based venture capital fund Rimonci Capital and co-investor Gauss Group, as well existing investors Triventures and Pontifax, with a grant from Israel's Chief Scientist.

Founded by Dr. Ofer Daphna, a senior ophthalmologist, Dr. Arie Marcovich, a senior cornea surgeon, and Nahum Ferera, the CEO, EyeYon Medical specializes in medical ophthalmic devices implementing promising, proprietary technologies that have proven feasibility to treat acute problems in the ophthalmic world. EyeYon’s platform consists of two main solutions: EndoArt®, an artificial endothelial layer which can replace the need for cadaver based implants and Hyper CLTM, a therapeutic soft contact lens.

EyeYon plans to leverage this investment to further expand its product platform, complete the EndoArt® first in human safety and performance study, obtain regulatory approval for EndoArt, continue Hyper CL development for additional indications as drug delivery platform and grow sales and marketing activities globally.

Ferera said, "After taking the First Product the Hyper CL from an Idea to CE & FDA cleared product, the new financing will support EyeYon’s talented and dedicated team in taking the innovative EndoArt through extensive human clinical trials to prove safety and effectiveness, all the way to achieving regulatory approval. The round will also support the company’s goal to reach Asia together with our new professional partner Rimonci. China might be the most interesting market for EyeYon as more than 4M people suffer from corneal blindness and can be cured by EyeYon’s innovative technologies.”

