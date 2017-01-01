Opko Health pulls TASE down at start of 2017

The start of trading in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange's first session of 2017 was delayed this morning after orders indicated a fall of more than 2.5%. The cause was the plunge in the share price of Opko Health, which fell by 19% in New York on Friday and fell by a similar margin in Tel Aviv this morning.

US pharmaceuticals giant Pfizer announced at the end of last week that a joint trial of an experimental drug, hGH-CTP, for growth hormone deficiency (GHD) in adults had failed to provide a statistically significant benefit over a placebo. Opko's weighting in the Tel Aviv 25 Index is almost 8%, which means that it is depressing the index, which is currently down 0.53% despite strong rises by Teva, Bank Leumi, Bank Hapoalim, and Bezeq.

Other major arbitrage stocks opened on positive gaps. Teva and Mylan both had 0.8% gaps. On the other hand, Cellcom opened with a negative gap of 1.7%, Partner with a negative gap of 2.3%, and Tower Semiconductor with a negative gap of 0.7%.

