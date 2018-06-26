Oracle selects 5 startups for Israel accelerator program

Oracle today announced the second cohort of startups for the company’s six-month Oracle Startup Cloud Accelerator program in Tel Aviv. Oracle’s Startup Cloud Accelerator provides enriching, collaborative partnerships to enable next-generation growth and drive cloud-based innovation for startups throughout their journey.

Managed by members of Oracle’s R&D team, the Oracle Startup Cloud Accelerator provides mentoring from technical and business experts, state-of-the-art technology, a co-working space, access to Oracle customers, partners and investors, and free Oracle Cloud credits. It also offers an ever-expanding global network of startup peers, as well as a global alumni program.

The five startups in the second cohort are:

Verbit.ai - an end-to-end transcription and captioning solution that leverages Artificial Intelligence and Human Intelligence to reach unparalleled accuracy, three times faster than the industry average, at the lowest cost. Verbit’s patent-pending automatic speech recognition technology leverages self-learning algorithms to guarantee precision.

Loom Systems - an AI-powered log analysis solution that gives a heads-up when there may be a problem within a digital system. Loom integrates with the business’ digital assets, continually monitors and learns about them by reading their logs and detects when something is likely to deviate from the norm.

BrandTotal - by applying cyber security, machine learning, and AI methodologies, BrandTotal is able to reverse engineer your competition’s marketing strategy, giving you an edge over the competition. BrandTotal’s platform allows you to be agile and adapt to your competitive landscape by providing you with actionable insights, allowing you to adjust your strategies in real time.

EasySend - developed a Digital Process system that enables enterprises to simplify and improve their customers’ fill-and-sign process via an intuitive interface. The cloud based platform converts any existing form into a personalized, digital process (Android, iOS or any laptop browser), modern UI, including e-Signature, Co-Browsing, full integration with any hosting application and more.

Agamon is a healthcare intelligence platform that breaks down data silos, aggregating mass volumes of data, structuring the unstructured and extracting valuable insights that propel the much needed advancement of healthcare and precision medicine. By making data and insights accessible to organizations - we will improve patient outcomes, reduce costs and make healthcare more available, advanced and efficient.

“The startups in Tel Aviv continue to raise the bar for global cloud innovation, and we are proud to welcome a select group of five to our second cohort,” said Reggie Bradford, SVP Startup Ecosystem and Accelerator. “Following the success of our initial cohort in Tel Aviv, we will continue to leverage our cloud expertise, leading cloud products, and global network to support their rapid growth.”

Noam Inbar, Head of Oracle startup ecosystem in Israel said, "We have selected a very strong group of startups that we believe are going to change the enterprise space. Each of those startups is very strongly aligned with Oracle and Oracle’s customers, and is well positioned to leverage Oracle’s technology to solve some of the biggest problems that enterprise customers face ".

Inbar noted that the most prominent category among the applications was Marketing Technologies (20% of the companies), followed by Sales Technology companies (16%), and Supply Chain & IOT (13%). Additional categories were Health, Cyber, Infrastructure and DevOps, Blockchain, Fintech and Insurtech.

"This exciting program is an opportunity to forge a strategic partnership with Oracle to provide groundbreaking speech recognition solutions in the cloud" says Tom Livne, co-founder and CEO, Verbit. "Verbit's current focus is on the B2B market, a sector where Oracle is a leading global player. We hope to increase our reach in this segment through Oracle's extensive network of companies and partners".

"We are excited to join the Oracle startup ecosystem, as we see a great synergy between the needs of Oracle's enterprise customer base and BrandTotal's offering" says Alon Leibovich, Co-Founder & CEO of BrandTotal. "As part of the Oracle startup program, BrandTotal will have the opportunity to enable Oracle customers to be more agile in their marketing."

Startups in the successful inaugural class include 3DSignals, Bonobo, Zoomin, Toonimo, Meta Networks. Through the Oracle’s Startup Cloud Accelerator these companies achieved milestones, for example:

3DSignals have integrated into Oracle IoT Cloud and are offering a joint IoT industrial solution alongside Oracle to the largest manufacturers and industrial companies in the world. The startup is also in the process of entering POC agreements with some of Oracle’s enterprise customers. Bonobo AI have made a product partnership with Oracle Marketing Cloud and introduced an extension for Oracle Eloqua. All 5 startups are now leveraging Oracle Cloud technology to support their innovation.

Oracle’s startup ecosystem activities include several startups programs that power cloud-based technology and enable co-innovation, such as the Accelerator and the Scaleup program. The residential Oracle Startup Cloud Accelerator has locations in Austin, Bangalore, Bristol, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Paris, São Paulo, Singapore and Tel Aviv.

Oracle Scaleup ecosystem, launched in February, is the nonresidential, virtual-style program available for growing companies across the globe designated for VC's and PE's portfolio companies. Dozens of Israeli startups already joined the program, such as: ScadaFence, Kryon Systems, Powtoon, Syte AI, Atidot, Vatbox, Roojoom, Volleto and more.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on June 26, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018