Oracle selects 5 startups for Israel cloud accelerator

Oracle has announced the inaugural class of startups to participate in the six-month Oracle Startup Cloud Accelerator program in Tel Aviv. Managed by members of Oracle’s R&D team, the Oracle Startup Cloud Accelerator program provides mentoring from technical and business experts, state-of-the-art technology, a co-working space, access to Oracle customers, partners and investors, and free Oracle Cloud credits. It also offers an ever-expanding global network of startup peers.

Selected from hundreds of applicants, the five startups in the initial Tel Aviv class were chosen from a highly competitive and diverse pool of startups. The participants are:

3DSignals, which has created a predictive maintenance solution that leverages deep learning to analyze the sounds emanating from machines and alert when they are about to malfunction.

Nsof Networks, which has developed its Cloud Native Network-as-a-Service to deliver global networking infrastructure as a service to lean-forward enterprise IT organizations.

Bonobo, which is an AI platform that captures and analyzes 100% of the textual and conversational data produced by organizations, producing real-time actionable insights that help close more deals, decrease churn rates significantly and provide a great and personalized experience for clients.

Zoomin, an enterprise SaaS company, which disrupts the way customers interact with product documentation.

Toonimo, which is a smart audio-visual guidance platform, which simplifies any complex online service or process, to create a better customer experience and increased ROI.

Oracle SVP startup ecosystem and accelerator Reggie Bradford said, “We were thrilled with the initial response from the local startup community - all tremendously tenacious and all addressing big global opportunities. We look forward to working with the five innovative, talented startups in our inaugural class,” said. “Already we have seen progress by bringing together collaborators from startups, customers and Oracle product development. I look forward to continuing these efforts with the vibrant group of startups in Tel Aviv.”

"The Israeli startup ecosystem is one of the most mature and advanced ecosystems when it comes to building cutting edge technology. Oracle’s resources and global customer base will play a role in scaling these startups in the enterprise space and bridge the physical gap between the Israeli entrepreneurs and their target market", said Noam Inbar, Tel Aviv Head of Startup Ecosystem.

“Oracle’s resources, technologies and expertise will help provide a catalyst for our business. It’s an honor to be selected to this exclusive program, and we look forward to a long-lasting relationship with Oracle,” said Efrat Rapoport, Bonobo.ai’s Co-Founder & CEO.

“This is an ideal time in our business growth to be selected for Oracle’s program. Oracle’s global resources and expertise, as well as its global partner and customer ecosystem, will be a catalyst for us as we continue to digitize and disrupt our space,” Gal Oron, Zoomin Co-Founder & CEO.

The Oracle Startup Cloud Accelerator is open to technology and technology-enabled startups. Global locations include Bangalore, Bristol, Delhi–NCR, Mumbai, Paris, São Paulo, Singapore and Tel Aviv. The Startup Cloud Accelerator is working with F6S, an online network of startup founders, to generate applications for the eight new accelerator programs.

