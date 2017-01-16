Oracle to open Israel startup cloud accelerator

Oracle today announced the opening of its Startup Cloud Accelerator program in Israel. The new center in Tel Aviv will continue to fuel local cloud-enabled innovation.

Managed by members of the Oracle R&D team, the program provides six months of mentoring from technical and business experts, state-of-the-art technology, a co-working space, access to Oracle's customers, as well as partners and investors, and free Oracle Cloud credits. It also offers a global network of startup peers.

Oracle believes that supporting invention and entrepreneurism among emerging companies is critical in furthering enterprise tech innovation.

Oracle SVP product development Reggie Bradford, a serial entrepreneur himself, will lead the program expansion alongside Oracle Group VP Development Sanket Atal, who first launched the pilot program in India.

Bradford said, “The next five to ten years promise innovations and growth that will drive new business ideas enabled by cloud. Oracle understands that startups are at the heart of innovation, and through this program we aim to give startups access to extensive resources and support when they need it most.”

He added, "Israel has one of the most vibrant and exciting startup ecosystems around today with a rich heritage of innovation. To ensure that this legacy is built upon it’s vital to nurture the next wave of technology companies and talent. Oracle is committed to helping support and spur this innovation."

"Oracle today marks the 20th anniversary of its Israeli subsidiary. Over the past two decades, the company has acted as a source of innovation in Israel,” said Oracle Israel country leader Uzi Navon.

The Oracle Startup Cloud Accelerator program builds on the Oracle Excellence Center for Israeli startups, ISVs and OEMs, which was established in 2003 by Oracle Israel in cooperation with the Israeli government's Office of the Chief Scientist to support the growth of early stage startups. 36 companies have already been approved to take part in the Oracle Excellence Center, totaling more than $150 million in estimated exits. The Oracle Israel R&D team is composed of eight development centers that have joined Oracle by acquisitions, including two startups acquired in 2016: Ravello, which enables enterprises to use public cloud as a true extension of their data center, and Crosswise, a cloud marketing company.

Oracle president product development Thomas Kurian said, “After a successful launch in Bangalore, India, we’re committed to building a supportive ecosystem for startups across the globe. Cloud is enabling incredible innovations across every aspect of business and across every industry. We want to support this next wave of technology revolution being powered by the cloud.”

With its cloud platform, optimized for high-performance, high I/O, and high availability, and breadth of platform services, Oracle has democratized enterprise-grade technology to support startups. Oracle’s full cloud stack provides startup developers with the building blocks to get started immediately and scale as they pivot, expand and change their businesses, whether they are three-tier or cloud native, scale up or scale out. With a global footprint, Oracle delivers more than 50 integrated cloud services to support companies of all sizes.

The Oracle Startup Cloud Accelerator is open to early-stage technology and technology-enabled startups. The call for applications will open later in 2017.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 16, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017