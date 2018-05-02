Ori Yogev sets up smart transport organization

Former Government Companies Authority head Ori Yogev and Assaf Harlap have announced the establishment of the Future Mobility IL (Israel) - the organization’s vision is to turn Israel into a global leader in smart transport. Among its goals: reducing the number of traffic jams and accidents and their damage, reducing emissions of pollutants and substantial cost reductions on transport spending in Israel. The potential benefit in these contexts, to society and to the state at the economic, social and environmental levels is tremendous by any standard.

The organization will be operating as an umbrella company, enabling the creation of a broad platform encompassing all the relevant stakeholders in the field (the public, non-profits, research and academic institutions, technology companies, infrastructure companies, operators, manufacturers, importers, investors, suppliers, etc.), to perform a comprehensive, topical evaluation of the spectrum of possibilities for advancing and assimilating smart transport in Israel. This will be done using technologies and infrastructures that can be implemented in Israel.

The process the organization will lead will enable identifying the obstructions hindering and preventing the implementation and assimilation of innovations in the field. Based on the data collection and the insights accumulated in the organization, it will be possible to present recommendations to the decision makers at the national and local government levels, and to provide them with professional support through the processes of amending the regulation. All this in an effort to enable faster, more correct movement and to exploit this golden opportunity to alter the state of transport in Israel in a way that will benefit the broader population at the environmental, social, community and economic levels.

The organization will work to alter government policy, so that the transformation of Israel into a world leader in implementation of the industrial revolution in transport will become a main target in its order of priorities. In the short term the organization will work to divert hundreds of millions of shekels’ worth of resources and government budgets to incentivize the technology and public players to take the leadership role in implementing and assimilating innovation. In the medium term the organization will assist in the formation of an overall policy, in the implementation of the different government decisions and in increasing knowledge and awareness of how this revolution is developing and being implemented worldwide.

At the root of the collaboration between Yogev and Harlap is the concept that only through connecting and synchronization of all the different economic sectors in Israel and abroad - the public sector, the business sector, start-ups, the third sector and academia, will it be possible to create a national integrated initiative, which will enable Israel within several years to advance to a leadership position in implementation and assimilation of the transport revolution.

To achieve its goals, the activity of Future Mobility IL will, in its first years, be funded by support from bodies in the private and third sectors and later on, from philanthropic foundations and from the provision of services to different bodies.

Ori Yogev will serve as Chairman of the organization’s Board of Directors, and members of the Board of Directors will include professionals and experts from the field and from adjacent fields, including: Carmella Avner, VP Operations and IT at Strauss Water and formerly the Manager of the Government Teleprocessing Staff, Hila Oren, CEO of the Tel Aviv Foundation for Development, Nurit Berman, Founder and Chairperson at Emda, a company for consulting on management processes and senior officers’ career development, Ronit Ben-Bassat, VP Human Resources at Team8, founded by former commanders of the prestigious 8200 Military Intelligence Unit, Mike Garnoff, a highly experienced player in the field of mobility and founder of the Maniv Mobility Foundation, Boaz Maman, CEO of Drive, Raanan Saad, one of the most senior advertising and marketing people in Israel and former Deputy CEO at Bituach Yashir (an insurance company), and Boaz Tzafrir, an expert on transport, CEO of MAMAN and former CEO of Israel Railways.

The organization will operate professional committees on a permanent basis according to the following 6 main trends in need of attention in the field of smart transport: autonomy, connectivity and cyber, electrification, sharing, infrastructures and mass transit. Participating in these committees on a permanent basis will be experts from academia, from industry etc., who are the holders of the expertise in core issues such as regulation and taxation, standards, technology and innovation, law and legislation. They will assist in writing position papers, representing the organization on professional aspects etc.

