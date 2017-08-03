Ormat beats Q2 forecasts, confirms 2017 guidance

One week after completing the sale of 22% of its shares to Japanese corporation Orix, Israeli geothermal energy company Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORMT) has published good results for the second quarter. The company outperformed the analysts' estimates, reporting $179 million revenue in the quarter and an adjusted net profit of $0.58 per share (a total of $29.5 million), compared with market expectations of $170 million and $0.55 per share. Net profit was actually higher - $0.69 per share, or $35 million, owing to a one-time benefit.

Ormat both builds power stations for customers in its products sector and itself owns power stations in the electricity sector. Its revenue from products grew 21% to $67.6 million in the second quarter, while revenue from the electricity sector was up 7.5% to $112 million, among other things owing to greater production at the Puna power station and consolidation of the Bouillante power station, located in Guadeloupe. Total revenue was up 12.2%, compared with the corresponding quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA (profit, excluding interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) grew 8.5% to $88.1 million.

Growth in the electricity and products sectors

Ormat confirmed its guidance for 2017 at $680-700 million revenue (including $460-470 million from the electricity sector). The company is predicting $340-350 million in adjusted EBITDA.

"Continued growth in the electricity sector and a strong quarter in the products sector have enabled us to report 12.2% revenue growth in the second quarter," Ormat CEO Isaac Angel said. "Our focus on streamlining the entire value chain over the past three years has enabled us to increase our gross profit margin in the electricity sector to 41.5%, and to increase our adjusted EBITDA by 8.5%. This highlights to strength of our business."

Ormat's market cap is $3 billion, following a 13% rise in its share price this year.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on August 3, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017