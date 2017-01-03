Ormat buys US co Viridity Energy for $35m

Israeli geothermal energy producer Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) today announced that it is acquiring Viridity Energy Inc., a privately held Philadelphia-based company with expertise in demand response, energy management and storage. The acquisition, which is expected to close early 2017, will mark Ormat’s entry into the growing energy storage and demand response markets, with an established North American presence.

Initial consideration for the acquisition is $35 million, which will be paid at closing and is subject to adjustment in certain cases. Additional contingent consideration will be payable in two installments upon the achievement of certain performance milestones measured at the end of fiscal years 2017 and 2020. Ormat expects Viridity to generate a positive operating income in 2017.

Using proprietary software and solutions, Viridity serves primarily retail energy providers, utilities, and large industrial and commercial clients. Viridity’s offerings enable its clients to optimize and monetize their energy management, demand response and storage facilities potential by interacting on their behalf with regional transmission organizations and independent system operators. Founded in 2008, Viridity has under contract over 850 MW across 3,000 sites, including management of a portfolio of non-utility storage assets located in the northeastern US with over 80,000 operational market hours.

Ormat CEO Isaac Angel said, “This is an important strategic acquisition which combines Viridity’s technology, its customer base, its highly experienced leadership team and employees that have in-depth knowledge and significant expertise in the demand response and energy storage and its presence in key North American markets together with Ormat’s skills, resources, engineering strengths and access to capital. Ormat intends to use the Viridity platform to accelerate long term growth, expand its market presence, and further develop Viridity’s demand response VPower software platform and energy storage services. Ormat will continue to provide services and products to existing customers, while expanding into new geographies and targeting a broader potential customer base. By leveraging the strength, stability, resources, EPC capabilities and global reach of Ormat, we expect to unlock significant new value for Ormat and its shareholders in the demand response and energy storage markets and generate incremental revenue and operating income.”

He added, “Ormat’s long-term vision is to evolve from a recognized leader in the geothermal industry to a leader in the broader renewable energy market. Establishing capabilities in the energy storage markets is a key element in realizing Ormat’s vision, as these capabilities will enable Ormat to provide a complete solution to customers. The acquisition will enable Ormat to become a significant player in the growing energy storage and demand response markets and to diversify its traditional customer base with new commercial and industrial (C&I) customers as well as utility customers, particularly in the energy storage markets.”

Viridity CEO Mack Treece said, “This acquisition is a clear win for the Viridity business and its existing customers. With Ormat’s management depth, global reach, extensive relationships and financial resources, the Viridity business will be fully empowered to improve its products and services, and deliver increasing value to its customers.”

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 3, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017