OurCrowd, Germany's Innogy team on Israel investments

Peter Terium and Jon Medved Photo PR
28 Feb, 2017 19:44
The partnership will scout investment opportunities at Israeli startups for the energy market.

Leading German energy company innogy SE and Israeli equity crowdfunding platform OurCrowd have announced a new business partnership. The partnership will scout investment opportunities at Israeli startups for the energy market.

innogy SE CEO Peter Terium said in Jerusalem, “We are on a quest for innovation and are excited to be present in the vibrant and innovative eco-system here in Israel. We have our own innovation team in Israel, connecting us with the startups and innovators in the country. OurCrowd is a natural partner for us. We are impressed by the depth of OurCrowd's exposure and the quality of their portfolio. This partnership will enhance our ability to identify, invest in and build new successful business – and to do it fast.”

OurCrowd, a platform that connects investors and startups around the world, will help funnel Israeli technology startups that support innogy. This partnership will help innogy achieve its goal of enabling people to improve their quality of life by changing and enhancing the energy sector worldwide (and in Europe and Germany in particular) through decarbonisation, decentralisation and digitalisation.

OurCrowd founder and CEO Jon Medved said, “We’ve been impressed by innogy’s growing presence in Israel and are thrilled to enter into this new strategic partnership. This partnership will give our portfolio companies a quality gateway to the European markets, with one of the most innovative and well positioned new breed of utilities. The innogy mission is to inspire people, offering solutions and making lives easier – something that we at OurCrowd believe in passionately.”

innogy's Innovation Hub has established an outpost in Israel to engage with innovative startups in its areas of interest (Smart & Connected, Urban Solutions, Disruptive Digital, Big Data and Machine Economy/Blockchain), aiming to collaborate and invest in accordance with its open innovation strategy. The innogy Israel hub, based in Tel Aviv, is managed by Mickey Steiner, who has a wealth of experience in Israel's high-tech industry.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 28, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

