OurCrowd achieves 20th exit

Israeli global equity crowdfunding platform OurCrowd had two portfolio exits announced earlier this week bringing its total number of exits to 20 in five years. On Monday footwear and clothing giant Nike announced it was acquiring Invertex while and Uber announced it was acquiring San Francisco based electric bike service Jump.

Nike announced the acquisition of Tel Aviv-based Invertex, a computer vision company that provides anatomical 3-D scanning for instant-product customization, such as shoes, which helps make the shopping experience easier. Invertex is a portfolio company of OurCrowd First, the first fund raised by OurCrowd in 2015 to make seed investments.

“Invertex is a great example of our investment strategy to focus on cognitive AI driven technologies, which is the underpinning of our new $100 million OurCrowd Cognitiv fund,” said Cogntiv Ventures managing partner Eduardo Shoval.

Jump, formerly Social Bicycles, is a fully integrated smart, dockless bike-sharing platform. The announcement by Uber to acquire JUMP follows a trial program the company conducted with them earlier this year.

Jerusalem-based OurCrowd is creating access for individual accredited investors from around the world to invest in Venture Capital level deals alongside and on the same terms as major institutional investors, from within Israel and beyond. OurCrowd continues to change the landscape of alternative finance and allows the crowd the opportunity to benefit from the fruits of these investments through OurCrowd.

OurCrowd founder and CEO Jon Medved said, “We are proud of our entrepreneurial leaders who are building companies that the largest corporations in the world want to acquire. We are proving that crowdfunding done right can provide the average accredited investor with opportunities to get in on the next exit and profit from the success of high-tech companies.”

Other recent exits of OurCrowd portfolio companies include Israeli auto-tech company Argus Cyber Security while was acquired by Germany Continental AG for a reported $430 million and Israeli sportstech company Replay Technologies which was acquired by Intel for $175 million.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 11, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018