OurCrowd partners with UK healthcare group Halma

Israeli-based global equity crowdfunding company OurCrowd today announced a new business partnership with Halma, a UK-based global group of life-saving technology companies. The partnership, which will help to catalyze life protection technologies focused on hazard detection and digital health will combine the strength of OurCrowd’s global network, robust deal flow pipeline and growing portfolio of 150 promising startups along with the reach and business objectives of Halma to seek innovative products and services in digital health, infrastructure and environmental analytics and insights.

Halma chief digital and innovation officer Dr Inken Braunschmidt said: “We’re looking for the best innovations in medtech, smart buildings and environmental analytics and Israel is the place to find them. It is one of the most vibrant innovation hotspots in the world. We’re excited to collaborate with OurCrowd - who is the ideal partner to help us access the talent and ideas of this unique innovation and digital ecosystem. OurCrowd will help Halma grow faster by identifying new investment opportunities within the Israeli tech ecosystem.”

OurCrowd has raised over $750 million for 150 companies and funds and continues to expand its OurNetwork corporate innovation program to provide multinationals with the ability to stay ahead of the latest innovation trends globally by providing access to Israel’s bustling tech startup community. Through this most recent partnership, OurCrowd will help funnel Israeli technology startups that support Halma’s mission. This partnership will help Halma achieve its purpose of growing a safer, cleaner, healthier future for everyone through investment in medtech, digital health, smart and safe buildings and infrastructure tech, and environmental monitoring tech.

OurCrowd founder and CEO Jon Medved said, “We’re thrilled to enter into this new strategic partnership with Halma. It will give our portfolio companies and other promising global startups a quality gateway to world markets, with one of the most progressive technology groups on the planet. Halma wants to make the world a safer, cleaner, healthier place for everyone and that’s something that we at OurCrowd believe in passionately.”

