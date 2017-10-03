OurCrowd teams with Spanish fund, opens Madrid office

Israeli equity crowdfunding platform OurCrowd has announced the launch of Spanish operations. It is opening an office in Madrid and forming a strategic partnership with Cardumen Capital, a Spanish-Israeli venture fund investing in “Deep Technologies.” The new office will be the Jerusalem-based crowdfunding company's sixth office outside of Israel. OurCrowd has offices in the US, Canada, Australia, Singapore, and the UK.

OurCrowd’s new Madrid based office will be chaired by David Hatchwell, Chairman of EXCEM, a Madrid based Family Group, and a leader of the Jewish community in Spain. The Hatchwells have been extremely active in the technology sector and are a significant component of the Spain-Israel commercial bilateral relationship.

“We have chosen Iberia as one of our priority markets, as Madrid is in the heart of Europe and a gateway into South America,” said OurCrowd founder & CEO Jon Medved.

OurCrowd provides post-investment support to its portfolio companies, assigns industry experts as mentors, and takes board seats. The OurCrowd community of almost 20,000 investors from over 112 countries has invested over $450 million in 120 portfolio companies and funds.

