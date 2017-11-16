Outbrain appoints David Kostman as co-CEO

Israeli content recommendation company Outbrain has announced that David Kostman is joining the company as Co-CEO. Kostman will share management responsibility with cofounder and CEO Yaron Galai.

Since 2014, Kostman has been an active member of Outbrain’s board of directors and he will continue in that capacity with the company which has offices in Netanya and New York.

Galai said, “As we grow the business and look to capture the incredible opportunities that lie ahead, it’s important that we continuously add the skill-sets needed for our executive team to scale a business of this size. David Kostman has been a trusted advisor for me over the last few years and in addition he brings a tremendous amount of experience across different industries and an in-depth knowledge of our team and business.”

Kostman said, “Having worked with Yaron closely over the last few years and seeing the tremendous opportunity in front of us, I’m excited to join him in leading Outbrain. As the company continues to lead the Discovery market, our partnership will allow us to further develop a world-class global operation and capitalize on the dynamic changes that are happening in the market.”

Kostman also serves as NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) chairman as a director of privately held companies ironSource and TIVIT SA and is cofounder of Nanoosh. He has also served on the board of Retalix. Previously, Kostman served as CEO of Delta Galil USA and as COO of Verticalnet. He was also a managing director in the investment banking division of Lehman Brothers, heading the Global Internet Group, and an investment banker at NM Rothschild & Sons.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on November 16, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017