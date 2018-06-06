Outbrain buys Israeli UI optimization co AdNgin

Israeli media recommendation platform Outbraintoday announced it has acquired Israeli startup AdNgin, a UI optimization company built to enhance the reader experience. This is Outbrain’s sixth acquisition to date. No financial details about the deal were disclosed.

Founded in 2006, and having raised nearly $200 million to date, Outbrain connects publishers, marketers and consumers through personalized, interest-based recommendations. AdNgin focuses on that same level of personalization, individually optimizing the reader experience based on their visual preferences.

Outbrain head of global operations Asaf Porat said, “AdNgin removes the guesswork of digital advertising, allowing us to automate the optimization of our reader experience. It’s fascinating to see a technology that can make continuous improvements and lead to significant uplifts of RPMs and CTRs.”

After a short, six-month pilot, the consistent double digit CTR lifts shown sealed the deal for the two, personalization-driven platforms.

Outbrain founder and CEO Yaron Galai said, “As we’re innovating our platform with transformative initiatives - in-feed autoplay video and endless feeds of content discovery - we can’t forget what makes Outbrain perform in the first place: reader personalization; from the personalization of content to the personalization of UI. This acquisition will help us seamlessly focus on the entire, personalized journey.”

AdNgin cofounder Amnon Lahav said, “Joining forces with a native powerhouse like Outbrain, which organically outperforms the competition using interest-based recommendations, couldn’t be a more perfect digital advertising match. This is an incredibly exciting start to a high-converting content adventure, both for us, and the end consumers.”

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on June 6, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018