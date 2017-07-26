Outbrain buys Slovenian adtech co Zemanta

Israeli content recommendation company Outbrain has announced the acquisition of Zemanta, a Slovenian-founded startup headquartered in New York City whose DSP product is being used by dozens of agencies as their platform for advertising solutions. Zemanta’s native demand side platform will continue to operate as a standalone product after the acquisition. No financial details about the deal were disclosed.

Using the Zemanta platform, marketers and agencies can access the largest native supply opportunities in the world, spanning dozens of programmatic native networks and including large marketplaces like Yahoo, Facebook and Outbrain. Zemanta is unique in its ability to bid based on predicted user engagement, making it a natural fit with Outbrain’s offering. This acquisition will allow Zemanta to grow its current business, serving existing brands, agencies, and marketers as well as expand globally.

Outbrain CEO Yaron Galai said, “Digital marketing has grown on the strength of two important trends - efficiency gains from programmatic buying, and the effectiveness that comes with native advertising. Marketers no longer have to sacrifice one in favor of the other. By pairing Outbrain’s global network with Zemanta’s platform, marketers will be able to deliver scale, brand safety, and user engagement in one offering.”

Zemanta CEO Todd Sawicki said, “We are incredibly excited to be joining the world’s leading native advertising company, Outbrain. Together, we have the resources and scale to show the world how native advertising will truly be the foundation of the next phase of online advertising. Now under the umbrella of Outbrain, we will continue to be able to grow the Zemanta One Native DSP as we expand both our network of over 30 programmatic native exchange partners globally, as well as, the industry leading features that have made our DSP the best in class platform for programmatic native buyers.”

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 26, 2017

