Outbrain launches new native advertising platform

Almost a year after acquiring Zemanta, Outbrain Inc. is launching a new platform based on its acquisition. The system is designed to enable advertisers to buy native programmatic advertising - advertising based on a web surfer's patterns of interest derived from his or her record of surfing on a number of websites, including those with which Outbrain has no agreement. Pricing for the new system is based on cost per click, in contrast to payment according to exposure - the prevailing method in the sector.

Zemanta is a Slovenian company also dealing in native advertising. It was acquired because it was the only company in the segment that enabled marketers to managing large-scale campaigns on several websites and platforms with a single system, which makes the campaign less expensive and improves its effectiveness.

Outbrain says that the new system, called Outbrain Extended Network (OEN), makes it the world's largest distribution system for native advertising, and provides advertising agencies with better service and broader distribution, including dozens of advertising networks and thousands more websites. Before the system was installed, advertisers had to contact every website or supply-side platform (SSP) directly, a process that made strategic synchronization of tenders in the sphere very difficult. In recent months, the two companies have worked to improve the system and install it on customers' dashboards, so that there would be simultaneous access to the large supply of websites and platforms, and Outbrain's segmenting and focusing capabilities would accompany the campaigns. Although the system will facilitate purchases on websites with which Outbrain has no agreements, the rules that will apply to the advertising will be the same as the content guidelines for brands and websites with which the company works.

Outbrain founder and CEO Yaron Galai says, "We recognize that the native advertising space is young and constantly evolving. Our clients are asking for easy and scalable ways to reach their target audiences. Now, with Outbrain Extended Network, marketers have access to thousands of additional native ad placements and can continue to leverage Outbrain’s unique user interest graph data and post-click engagement and conversion data to reach the audiences most receptive to their message. OEN takes the effectiveness of native advertising and combines it with the scale of display.”

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on September 18, 2017

