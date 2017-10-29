PM: 2017 will be very successful for the state coffers

The revised revenue forecast for the next three years according to the "numerator law" (a financial accountability law that forbids the government to allocate money unless it is paid for with spending cuts or new taxes) was discussed at today's cabinet meeting.

RELATED ARTICLES Israel's budget surpluses are becoming a habit

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the ministers, "We passed a special law that enables us to control government spending, and prevents future large deficits. I have to say that Israel is one of a limited number of advanced countries that uses this important tool."

Netanyahu added, "2017 will probably be a very successful year for the state coffers, with more revenues than expected. Our big challenge is to continue managing Israel's economy responsibly and cautiously in order to continue prosperity, while allowing all sectors to share in it. We will of course discuss this until the end of the year, and we'll have to decide what to do with the reserves that have accumulated."

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on October 29, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017