PM determined to expand civil service political appointments

After nine months of debate about the character of civil services appointments, the cabinet has reached an impasse. Today, following disputes, they postponed the vote on a proposal to allow political appointments to the post of deputy director general for 21 government ministries.

Immediately following the cabinet meeting, and in view of the argument between the ministers about the extent and substance of the political appointments, a meeting of the coalition heads was summoned, where the wording of a new bill was agreed on unanimously, in addition to a bill for reducing bureaucracy. The new bill is ostensibly a significant broadening of a bill proposed by Minister of Justice Ayelet Shaked and Minister of Tourism Yariv Levin for political appointments to a much larger number of jobs. The character of the reform has not yet been decided.

During the winter, while Jerusalem gazed enviously to the west at the Trump administration, and saw how senior officials who had spent eight years in their jobs packed up and went home when the new administration took office, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he would also like to appoint officials to his liking. "Trump has 4,000 discretionary jobs, and we need several hundred appointments that are not dependent on tenders committees… We also have to be capable of ruling," he said in a statement leaked to "Haaretz."

Eight months of the Trump administration have since gone by, and what looked like a blizzard of Republican appointments turned sour during the summer - the political appointments of press secretary, White House chief of staff, and even the National Security adviser and FBI director were sent home within a short time.

Even worse, the political appointments in the US did not help Trump pass basic bills promised by the president, especially the famous health reform.

Nevertheless, Netanyahu is signaling that he wants more America, and as few of the professional government officials typical of European countries as possible. At the cabinet meeting at which it was proposed to allow 21 government ministries to add political appointments of deputy directors general, Netanyahu argued that the reform was not comprehensive enough.

Galant's proposal: Senior officials' team

When it was decided in January to establish a ministerial team to consider political appointments in government, Minister of Construction and Housing Yoav Galant wanted a far more extensive reform. His proposal included significant legislation (not just a decision) to establish a pool of senior employees for government service, similar to the pool of directors. Galant proposed that government ministers take from the pool of senior employees the people most comfortable for them for a three-year appointment, with an three-year extension option.

Galant's idea was to eliminate the ministers' dependence on tenders committees and appointments committees, and allow them to appoint good personnel much more quickly. He believes that the allocation of a three-year term in government service will establish a better and more committed ethos that will enable the ministers to shape policy.

Galant's proposal, however, was not included at all in the proposal by Shaked and Levin, who headed the ministerial committee. What was placed before the cabinet was a proposal consisting solely of the addition of a personal appointment of a deputy director general in 21 government ministries, six of them in the first stage. This proposal was cut down in recent months to appointments that are not merely political, since the candidates (allegedly to be selected by the ministerial director general, not the minister) are supposed to have specific qualifications and six-seven years of experience. This proposal was also unacceptable to both former Civil Service Commissioner Moshe Dayan and his deputy, Udi Prauer, but it nevertheless passed a vote in the Civil Service committee two weeks ago. The directors general of four government ministries and representatives of the public are members of the appointments service committee. Among others, Noga Keinan and Iris Stark, CPA have been on this committee for many years.

Shaked's disappointment

Shaked published an announcement at the end of the discussion saying that she was disappointed at the rejection of her proposal. "There are ministers who talk, and other who do," she said, referring to the other members of the committee: Galant, Minister of the Interior and Development of the Negev and the Galilee Aryeh Deri, and Minister of National Infrastructure, Energy, and Water Resources Yuval Steinitz. "Today, the cabinet wasted an opportunity to begin the change that will restore governance to the public's representatives. We can go on talking about governance for many years. Levin and I brought a concrete proposal for the first time," she said.

Levin said, "The objections by some of the government ministers to today's decision were a result of the historic change in the appointment procedures for senior positions. An opportunity has been lost, and may not recur."

On the other hand, Galant announced that his original intention was to move the appointments system in the direction of greater efficiency, not in the political direction. "Unfortunately, the committee chose the wrong way, which perpetuates the system of political appointments and increases the unnecessary bureaucratic layers imposing hardship on the public for no purpose. The proposal sent to the cabinet perpetuates the existing system, in which senior officials and parties in the government companies act in opposition to the ministers' views."

Over the years, Netanyahu has made many statements about the need for governmental reforms. During the 2015 election campaign, he even said that changing the method of administration was at the top of his priorities, but every time he was elected prime minister, he neglected issue of a change in the system and structural reforms, and immediately switched to focusing on daily management, without a broad managerial vision.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on October 1, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017