PM reprimands Hovotely for berating US Jewry

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is aware of the heavy pressure from US Jewry, has responded swiftly to the storm stirred up by Deputy Prime Minister Tzipi Hovotely.

During an interview in English on the i24news program, Hovotely spoke extensively about Israel's relations with US Jewry. She mentioned the event in which she had been invited by the Hillel organization, but in which she had not taken part because some members of the Jewish community opposed her views. Hovotely frequently mentions the alternative event held by Chabad in which she did participate and the unwillingness of parts of the Jewish community to listen to her opinions.

In the final minute of the interview, Hovotely expressed her opinion about the US Jewish community, whose sons she says do not do military service, and who do not understand what Israeli citizens go through. Her remarks drew an extensive response on US Jewish news websites. There are Jewish combat officers and soldiers in the US army, navy, and other armed forces, which employ rabbis on active service, maintain active synagogues, and have a Jewish military community with a presence extending into the senior US military command.

Hovotely responded to the comments on a live broadcast today on Galei Tzahal (Army Radio). During the broadcast, Netanyahu released the following announcement: "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemns the harmful remarks by Tzipi Hovotely about US Jewry. Diaspora Jewry is dear to us, and they are an integral part of our people. There is no place for such rabid criticism, and her remarks do not reflect the position of Israel."

Hovetely's tough talk and the relatively rapid response to it show that Netanyahu is aware of the major rift currently separating the world's two largest Jewish communities: Israel and the US. The crisis has continued since Netanyahu announced the cancelation of the Western Wall plan six months ago, leading to the cancelation of his official dinner with members of the Jewish Agency board of governors, limited meetings with Jewish community leaders during his visit to the US, and statements by senior Likud members in closed conversations that this crisis is one of the worst ever experienced by Israel.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on November 23, 2017

