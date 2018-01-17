Palo Alto Networks opens new Tel Aviv R&D office

Cybersecurity Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) has announced the opening of its new office and R&D site in Tel Aviv. Palo Alto Networks new Israel office is adjacent to the HaShalom railway station (by Azrieli Center) in the heart of Tel Aviv.

Focused on endpoint security and user behavioral analytics, the Palo Alto Networks Israel R&D team has grown significantly over the past three and a half years. Since its initial establishment with the acquisition of Cyvera in 2014, the team has filled more than 100 new positions, which was further boosted by the acquisition of LightCyber in 2017. In parallel, other teams have grown and new functions are now housed in Israel, including customer support, sales and DevOps. This rapid expansion prompted the need for a new facility that enables collaboration, provides room for future growth, and features great amenities for an increasing employee base.

The new offices will immediately house over 200 employees across several operational functions, including IT, HR, facilities and finance. Tel Aviv is the only R&D site for Palo Alto Networks outside of its global headquarters in Santa Clara, California.

Palo Alto Networks chairman and CEO Mark McLaughlin said, “We’re thrilled to open our new Tel Aviv offices, where our unique culture will continue to thrive as we grow and scale our business. Over the last ten years, our growth has been fueled by the ingenuity, skills, and commitment of our global teams, who remain focused on maintaining trust in the digital age by preventing successful cyberattacks. Our Israel-based team has played a pivotal role here and will continue to do so.”

