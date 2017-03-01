search
1 Mar, 2017 10:53

"Globes" seeks a part-time translator/editor/social media director for its English website, at its Rishon LeZion West offices. The post offers interesting, creative and responsible work in a stimulating environment.

Candidates should be native English speakers skilled and experienced in Hebrew to English translation. Experience in journalism, particularly financial journalism, and knowledge of Israeli business will be advantages.

Besides translation, the job also involves promoting the English website on social media. It is for 21 hours weekly, and may partly be done from home.

Please send your CV and an application letter to jobs@globes.co.il.

