Partner TV set to surpass 50,000 subscribers

Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) CEO Isaac Benbenisti has told the "Globes" Israel Business Conference that the number of subscribers to Partner TV is set to surpass 50,000 this month. The company reported gains of 10,000 television subscribers in each of the past three months.

Benbenisti told the new technologies panel, "The pressure on our competitors from mass abandonment of subscribers is causing even more people to join Partner TV. This week, for example, one day after one of our competitors reminded its customers that they were paying hundreds of shekels a month for television, the number of calls to our subscriber recruitment centers jumped 50%." He claimed that most Partner TV subscribers were from Hot Telecommunication Systems Ltd. (TASE: HOT.B1) and DBS Satellite Services (1998) Ltd. (YES).

Benbenisti added, "2018 is slated to be a peak year in investment in television content productions. So many billions of dollars have never been invested in a single year since television broadcasting first began 90 years ago. This is one of the main factors in the global television market explosion, of which Israel has become a part in recent months.

"Many of you are certainly familiar with this explosion. Almost no family in Israel has failed to check its television service account in recent months. Up until not long ago, such a check was almost meaningless, because there was no real alternative, and customers were left with impotent anger. All of this anger has been released at once in recent months."

