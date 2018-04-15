Partner TV to offer Amazon Prime

Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) today announced an agreement between Amazon Prime Video and Partner TV in Israel. Partner TV customers in Israel can now access the Amazon Prime Video app on Partner TV STBs, to stream award-winning and critically acclaimed titles including Prime Original series and movies.

Partner TV is the first TV service in Israel that can now offer the Amazon Prime Video app on its STBs, and the first OTT service in the world to support the app on Android TV.

Partner CEO Isaac Benbenisti said, “We are excited that Partner TV, the fastest growing TV service in Israel, has been chosen by Amazon Prime Video as the first OTT service in the world to offer the Amazon Prime Video app on its Android TV STBs."

Amazon Prime Video International VP Tim Leslie said, “We’re delighted that Prime Video members now have the convenience of accessing all the great TV series and movies via the Prime Video app on Partner TV set top boxes."

Prime Video members can now access thousands of titles through the Prime Video app on Partner TV's STBs, including Prime Originals such as Golden Globe winner The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, critically acclaimed The Man in the High Castle, worldwide hit The Grand Tour, Sneaky Pete, and more great TV shows and movies are always being added.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 15, 2018

