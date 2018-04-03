Partner buys mobile accessories chain iconz

Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) is acquiring control iconz, an Israeli chain selling mobile phone fashion accessories, with the aim of expanding its business in Israel and Europe. The relatively small chain has only eight sales points.

CEO Sagie Kuperfish and partners Nati Trabelsi and Avraham Moses founded iconz in 2015. The company markets collections of international brands of mobile phone accessories, including GC, Laut, Chiara Ferrangi, and a private brand named miz.

Partner said that the decision to acquire iconz had been taken after a pilot at a number of Partner's sales points in important shopping malls, which showed that the entry of iconz's products “significantly increased sales of the accompanying products and traffic at stands.”

iconz currently operates three independent branches and has activity at five of Partner's sales points in shopping centers. Its flagship store is in Kikar Hamedia in Tel Aviv. Partner said that the chain had recently begun operating in Johannesburg, South Africa, and that this activity would be expanded in the coming weeks. The chain also plans to start doing business in European cities.

Partner CEO Isaac Benbenisti said today, “We intend to utilize Partner's capabilities and knowhow to expand the physical presence of iconz in Israel and overseas. Iconz is already at various stages of consolidating its sales activity in overseas shopping centers using various models of franchises and independent activity.

