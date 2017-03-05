search
Passenger traffic up 12% at Ben Gurion Airport in Feb

Ben Gurion Airport
5 Mar, 2017 18:21
Michal Raz-Chaimovich

The number of passengers going through Ben Gurion Airport in February exceeded one million.

Even in February, regarded as a poor month for tourism, the number of passengers going through Ben Gurion airport rose. An Israel Airports Authority report published today shows that over one million passengers on international flights went through Ben Gurion Airport in February, a 12% increase for the month.

The number of passengers since the beginning of the year has increased by 16%, with 8,488 airliners used in international flights. The most popular destinations for travelers from Israel in February were the US, Germany, Turkey, France, the UK, and Russia.

Most of the passengers flying to Russia and Turkey continued on connecting flights to other destination around the world.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on March 5, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

