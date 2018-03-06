Patient management co Medial EarlySign raises $30m

Israel patient management startup Medial EarlySign has raised $30 million, "Reuters' reports. The financing round was led by Marius Nacht's aMoon Fund, with the participation of Hong Kong-based Horizons Ventures and cofounder Nir Kalkstein. The company has raised $50 million to date.

Based in Kfar Malal near Hod Hasharon, the company was founded by chairman Ofer Ariely, CEO Ori Geva and CTO Nir Kalkstein. Medial EarlySign has developed machine-learning based technology to improve patient management.

The company creates AI-powered software tools that provide health professionals risk predictors that enhance care management opportunities by helping identify patients with life-altering medical conditions as early as possible, sometimes even before they appear symptomatic. For example, Medial EarlySign’s technology can use existing blood test results and electronic health records to provide insights to the best approach to improving patients’ health.

Geva told "Reuters" that the funding will be used to broaden the company’s solutions and expand clinical research and global implementation of its technology.

Medial EarlySign said it is in ongoing clinical data studies with more than 20 million patients in 14 institutions.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 6, 2018

