Pearl Cohen law firm brings in 3 partners

Three new partners have joined Israeli law firm Pearl Cohen Zedek Latzer Baratz. Adv. Ittai Gross from Meitar Liquornik Geva Leshem Tal , Adv. Gali Friedhof from Fischer Behar Chen Well Orion & Co (FBC) and Adv. Zachi Zach from Yigal Arnon. Together with partner Paul Lenga, they are launching Pearl Cohen's Infrastructure and Project Finance Group.

This new Group will offer knowledge and expertise in representing international and Israeli contractors in arbitration and court proceedings regarding large scale-projects (PPP, BOT, PFI projects etc.) in a broad area of sectors including transportation, energy, water, tunnels, setting up of production plants and large scale residential projects.

The team specializes in handling claims of both civil engineering and systems contractors, such as actions for extension of time, disruption, modifications and variation orders, and claims for overloading resources and overheads.

For over a decade, Advs. Friedhof and Mr. Gross represented contractors in their claims against customers, subcontractors, workers and claims against various entities in consortiums of contractors. The team gained significant experience in advising contractors during the stages of planning, construction, testing and commissioning, operation and maintenance as well as preparing in advance the strategies and foundation for future claims.

The team members also gained significant experience in civil litigation and alternative dispute resolution, specializing on representing international corporations in legal proceedings regarding real estate, class actions, aviation, taxation, private equity etc.

Adv. Zachi Zach is also joining as Of Counsel to the High-Tech Group at Pearl Cohen’s Herzliya office. Working as a practicing lawyer for more than 15 years, Zachi has gained vast experience in a wide variety of Internet related legal fields including Online Gambling and Gaming, Forex, Adtech, Fintech and eCommerce. Zachi's experience includes advising one of the largest global groups of Internet companies (owned by Teddi Sagi) as well as Playtech's group of companies.

