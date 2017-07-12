Pelephone CEO: Mobile revolution just beginning

"It is customary in Israel to say refer to the cellular revolution as something in the past, but that's not right. This revolution is still taking place. There's a tsunami of innovation, growth, and great consumption of data. The demand for cellular products is inexhaustible. Everyone wants more availability, more data, and more uses, and as operators, we have to provide them," Pelephone Communications Ltd. CEO Ran Guron said today at the "Globes" Marketing, Advertising, Digital (MAD) Conference.

"It appears to us that this revolution has bogged down, but it's only beginning. An average cellular user today uses four gigabytes a month. Heavy users use 10 gigabytes, and it's going to increase. In a year, a heavy user will consume 30 gigabytes. This is enormous growth, because we all want more Google, Facebook, video, and uses.

"How do we meet this demand? Deployment of our 4G in Israel is close to completion, but 4G isn't enough. 5G cellular is closer than it appears.

"It's a difficult challenge. Some of the operators are waiting and devising alternative solutions. At Pelephone, we have decided to launch a new collection of groundbreaking technologies that only a few operators in the world have. We have a new 4 x 4 Internet configuration generation. It's a new generation of speed – four times as fast.

"We have deployed 25% of the new technology, and we'll deploy 50% nationwide by the end of the year. In answer to the call by Minister of Communications Ayoob Kara for infrastructure investment, we are investing and taking a position. We're investing in innovation. Only 1% of the operators now have the advanced technology that we're talking about.

"Israelis love their smartphones, and replace them once every three years on the average. 70% of the devices will support the new technologies in 2018.

"The Internet of Things is a new Internet that will arrive in three or four years. Smart use of data will lead to a 300% rise in connected appliances."

Guron added, "It's clear to us that eventually, the other operators in Israel will follow our example by investing in technologies in order to close the gap, until 5G cellular comes along."

Guron also said, "In order to be a successful cellular company and a leading brand, you need broad deployment, an advanced network, worthwhile options for customers, and retail - a complete set. The cellular companies have become retail companies, and Pelephone is now one of the largest retail companies in the cellular market in Israel."

Guron concluded by saying, "Amazing things are happening in the cellular industry, and we're part of it. We provide worthwhile options for customers and the best technology there is."

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on July 12, 2017

