search
Front > News

Pelephone teams with Telefonica on big data

Pelephone
6 Feb, 2017 16:34
שלח תגובה במיילGad Perez

Pelephone will invest NIS 5 million in the venture over next two years.

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) unit Pelephone Communications Ltd. has signed agreement with Spanish multinational Telefonica for cooperation on a big data venture. Pelephone signed an exclusive contract in Israel with Telefonica, in which it will launch the Pelephone Smart Data service for providing special important information to public agencies and companies in the retail, transportation, planning, and other sectors. Pelephone said it would invest NIS 5 million in the venture over next two years.

The service will help companies and public agencies improve their planning, perform complex projects, cut expenses, increase revenue, and improve service for users and consumers.

Big data is one of the growing sectors in the communications industry. It will affect almost every aspect of our lives in the coming years. Advanced automated analysis tools used on collected information provide results and insights for public agencies and companies. These results make it possible to identify trends, draw business conclusions, and streamline operational and services processes.

Pelephone VP marketing Ilan Sega said, "Pelephone is committed to innovation. As part of the company's development of new growth engines, it realized the potential of big data and Telefonica as one of the global leaders in this area. Big data is developing rapidly on a global scale. Our assessment shows that there is an enormous demand in the Israeli market for information solutions, which will eventually bring better service to consumers and users in Israel."

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on February 6, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2016