Pelephone teams with Telefonica on big data

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) unit Pelephone Communications Ltd. has signed agreement with Spanish multinational Telefonica for cooperation on a big data venture. Pelephone signed an exclusive contract in Israel with Telefonica, in which it will launch the Pelephone Smart Data service for providing special important information to public agencies and companies in the retail, transportation, planning, and other sectors. Pelephone said it would invest NIS 5 million in the venture over next two years.

The service will help companies and public agencies improve their planning, perform complex projects, cut expenses, increase revenue, and improve service for users and consumers.

RELATED ARTICLES Pelephone attracting most new subscribers

Big data is one of the growing sectors in the communications industry. It will affect almost every aspect of our lives in the coming years. Advanced automated analysis tools used on collected information provide results and insights for public agencies and companies. These results make it possible to identify trends, draw business conclusions, and streamline operational and services processes.

Pelephone VP marketing Ilan Sega said, "Pelephone is committed to innovation. As part of the company's development of new growth engines, it realized the potential of big data and Telefonica as one of the global leaders in this area. Big data is developing rapidly on a global scale. Our assessment shows that there is an enormous demand in the Israeli market for information solutions, which will eventually bring better service to consumers and users in Israel."

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on February 6, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017