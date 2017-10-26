Microsoft extends Bing deal with Perion Networks

Perion Network Ltd. (Nasdaq:PERI: TASE:PERI) is extending its relationship with Microsoft’s search engine, Bing. Perion has announced an extended agreement through 2020, bolstering the relationship between Perion and Bing, expanding Perion’s reach within the search ecosystem. The agreement covers distribution across both desktop and mobile.

Perion CEO Doron Gerstel said, “Perion is committed to growing its search business, and Microsoft and Perion have maintained a mutually productive strategic relationship. This enhanced agreement is designed to expand Perion’s reach into the search space, providing additional growth opportunities for us, and enabling us to continue providing comprehensive search solutions to new and existing publishers around the world. This extension, which is the first major agreement under Mike Glover, our new Search division General Manager, fortifies Perion’s Search Business division and strengthens our position within the Search industry.”

“The extension of our agreement ensures that Perion will continue to provide its publisher partners, and their consumers, a leading search and monetization solution," Glover said. "We look forward to a deeper integration of our products and platforms with Bing’s capabilities to provide innovative features and experiences.”

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on October 26, 2017

