Perrigo mulls closing Israel operations

In its conference call yesterday, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO), one of the Negev's biggest and most important employers, announced that as part of its cutbacks, it is looking for strategic alternatives to Israel for the production of its active ingredients. Perrigo has 1,100 employees in Israel.

Perrigo has two plants for producing active ingredients: one in Yeruham and one in Ramat Hovav. Various parties in Perrigo Israel have begun looking for work at the company's competitors in recent days, so it appears that the message that the company is planning a major closing down of its business in Israel has gotten through.

If the Ramat Hovav plant is shut down and activity in Yeruham is cut back, it will be a hard blow to the areas where these facilities are located. As recently as 2012, Perrigo announced an additional $40 million investment in the plants and the hiring of 100 more employees for them, after the number of employees had already grown by 40% in years preceding that. On the same occasion, Perrigo announced that it had invested over $280 million in its business in Israel in the preceding years. Perrigo launched its new plant in Yeruham in 2016, in which it invested NIS 180 million.

Perrigo's facilities were a great source of pride for the Israel Investment Center, which portrayed them as one of the important results of the government's policy of encouraging investments in the south. Perrigo's employees, both those with academic degrees and those without any, underwent lengthy training for working with Perrigo's pharmaceutical production technologies, usually in chemical generics. There are very few other places at a reasonable distance from their homes in which they can find work using these skills.

When the company decided to expand its plant in 2012, Perrigo CEO John Hendrickson, then the company executive VP global operations and supply chain, said that the company's business in Israel included production and R&D capabilities that were part of the company's core business. He added that the employees at the plant were diligent, committed, and educated workers, and that the government incentives "make it easier" to decide to keep hundreds of workers in the Middle Eastern desert.

Responding to the company announcement, MK Shelly Yachimovich today said, "Perrigo's managers cheated us when they enlisted us to help fight against a hostile takeover by Mylan N.V. (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) by promising to keep their Israeli workers. The company's Israeli and international managers made an effort to persuade me personally that if Mylan took over Perrigo, it would sell its business in Israel piece by piece to the highest bidder, leading to mass layoffs, while Perrigo was supposedly committed to the Israel market and keepings thousands of workers, mainly in Yeruham and Ramat Hovav.

"We demand that Perrigo keep its promise, or at least to make any sale contingent on keeping the workers and a promise to continue employing them. They should remember that the Israeli market is what prevented the hostile takeover. We won't ignore such malign intentions."

It is possible, however, that if Perrigo decides to sell its business here, it will find a buyer capable of retaining some of the workers, together with the plant itself. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.'s (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) plants in Ramat Hovav, located near Perrigo, have surplus production capacity, so Teva, which could be the natural candidate to buy this business, is not expected to do so, but it is certainly possible that an international generics company, or a medium-sized Israel generics company such as Dexcel Pharma or Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TARO), will do it.

Another possibility is the acquisition of the company's plant by a biomed company in the advanced stages of entering the market with its products. Building an initial production plant for non-biotech drugs costs $20-30 million, and it is possible that in a fire sale, Perigo could offer its large renovated plants at a worthwhile price, possibly together with the employees.

Companies that might take an interest such a plant include Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.(Nasdaq:FOMX), Kitov Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd. (TASE: KTOV), Kamedis, Intec Pharma Ltd. (TASE: INTP) (which recently finished building its own plant), PolyPid, MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq:MDWD), RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDHL); TASE: RDHL), and others.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on February 28, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017