Petition claims Bank of Israel currency dealings unlawful

"Decisions with fateful consequences for the Israeli economy are being made by one of the state's agencies under a heavy cloud of non-disclosure, lack of transparency, and non-reporting," a petition recently filed in the Jerusalem Administrative Court alleges. The petition seeks to force the Bank of Israel to expose its activity in the foreign exchange market in recent years, and to provide separate figures for activity in the framework of the "plan for moderating the effect of gas production on the exchange rate" and other frameworks, including "moderating exchange rate fluctuations."

The petitioner, represented by Advocate Golan Kashi, seeks "to obligate the Bank of Israel to reveal how many dollars it has bought and sold each day and the proceeds in shekels or shekel-equivalents from the sales and purchases, how many euros it has bought and sold each day and the proceeds from them, the value of the foreign currency that is neither dollars nor euros bought and sold each day, and the protocols of the parties at the Bank of Israel who made the decisions about foreign currency purchases over the past seven years."

The petition alleges that the petitioner needs the information in order to assess the possibility of filing a class action for damage suffered by him and other holders of dollar or euro options listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) as a result of the Bank of Israel's illegal intervention in foreign exchange trading.

"The Israeli public does not know who is making the decisions, when the decisions were made, or according to what data and what considerations decisions the decisions are taken," the petition states.

The public will pay for the deficit

Among other things, the petition is being filed as a result of the Bank of Israel's financial statements, according to which it has accumulated $42.5 billion in losses on the foreign currency balances it purchased in recent years from exchange rate differences.

The petition also asserts that in contrast to the practice at the US Federal Reserve, the US equivalent of the Bank of Israel, which publishes the protocols of its decisions and regular detailed particulars of its total daily purchases, the petitioner's request to the Bank of Israel for information under the Freedom of Information Law was rejected.

In response to the request for the information, Adv. Ronen Nissim, responsible in the Bank of Israel legal department for implementing the Freedom of Information Law, sent the petitioner a letter with net monthly purchase figures attached (with no separation between sales and purchases). The letter stated that the request for daily information could not be granted for a number of unstated reasons. The monthly figures attached to the letter are regularly published on the Bank of Israel website.

The petition gives an example of the Bank of Israel's lack of transparency: a purchase of $300 million by the Bank of Israel on December 27, 2016, which resulted in a 1% rise in the shekel-dollar exchange rate. The petitioner asks rhetorically, "What was the aim of the purchase? Who decided to make it? What purpose did it serve? Was the damage it would cause the market and the parties operating in it considered? Was the effectiveness of the purchase taken into account? Why was it made on that particular day?"

According to the petitioner, the most difficult question was how this purchase, given the date on which it was made (a few days before the end of the year) and its amount ($300 million) can be reconciled with the function of the Bank of Israel under the Bank of Israel Law: "To support orderly activity of the foreign exchange market in Israel."

The Bank of Israel stated, "The foreign currency purchasing policy is part of monetary policy aimed at supporting economic activity, among other things. The Bank of Israel is one of the most transparent central banks in reporting on purchases of foreign currency to the public: the policy of intervention is publicly declared, and the Bank of Israel acts in accordance with it. Furthermore, the Bank of Israel publishes the volume of its purchases every month, while explaining the various intervention plans. Periodic reports are also published about the policy, and about management of the foreign currency reserves. Excessive detail is liable to have a negative impact on policy."

Following criticism of the Bank of Israel for its policy of intervention in the foreign exchange market in order to weaken the shekel, the Bank of Israel published in March the results of a study it conducted in the matter. The Bank of Israel Research Department concluded that the policy of intervention had contributed to a devaluation of the shekel.

