Phishing prevention co IRONSCALES raises $6.5m

Israeli automated phishing prevention, detection and response company IRONSCALES today announced that it has completed a $6.5 million Series A financing round led by K1 Investment Management, LLC, with participation from existing investor RDC.

After three consecutive years of triple digit revenue growth, IRONSCALES will use the capital investment to accelerate its channel partner program, expand its global sales team and expedite R&D for its machine learning threat detection, incident response and intelligence sharing technologies. IRONSCALES, which was recently featured by Momentum Partners as one of the top 10 cybersecurity companies to watch, has now raised more than $8 million since 2015.

The Tel Aviv based company enables organizations to mitigate the risk associated with the technological, operational and human challenges inherent to phishing attacks. Its multi-layered and automated approach to prevent, detect and respond to phishing emails combines micro-learning phishing simulation and awareness training (IronSchool), with mailbox-level phishing detection (IronSights), automated incident response (IronTraps) and real-time automated actionable intelligence sharing (Federation) technologies. By providing protection at every stage of an email phishing attack, IRONSCALES’ customers reduce false positives and the time from email phishing attack discovery to enterprise-wide remediation from days, weeks or months to just seconds, with little to no security team involvement.

“IRONSCALES’ unique approach to phishing detection and remediation particularly resonated with the K1 team, and we looking forward to leveraging our previous experience in partnering with growing security companies as the company strengthens its position within a rapidly evolving market,” said Hasan Askari, Managing Partner of K1. “We are excited at the opportunity to be a long-term capital partner for Eyal and the IRONSCALES team.” UNDERSTANDING THE EMAIL PHISHING EPIDEMIC More than 90 percent of cybersecurity attacks begin with email phishing due to the escalation of technological, operational and human vulnerabilities. Today, traditional signature-based secure email gateways and filters are easily bypassed by sophisticated spear-phishing, spoofing and business email compromise (BEC) messages. In addition, the success of employee awareness and training programs have proven limited, as the majority of workers lack the time, skills, focus and tools to serve as full-time phishing defenders. And when suspicious emails are identified and reported, security teams and incident responders are frequently ill-equipped to respond as expeditiously as phishing mitigation requires. With IRONSCALES, organizations reduce technological, operational and human risk through multi-layered anti-phishing machine learning technologies that provide:

“The overwhelming majority of the world’s most devastating cyberattacks of recent years have begun with email phishing,” said Eyal Benishti, founder and CEO of IRONSCALES. “IRONSCALES multi-layered and automated approach to email phishing mitigation utilizes machine learning technology that continuously gets smarter, empowering organizations to reduce cybersecurity risk in the midst of the unprecedented frequency and complexity of attacks.”

IRONSCALES also announced today that it will open its North American headquarters in the first three months of 2018. Its VP of Sales will be based in Atlanta, while 10-15 new jobs in marketing, business development and HR will be hired at its new office location. R&D will remain in Israel.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on December 5, 2017

