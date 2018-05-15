Pitango appoints Guy Ezekiel as general partner

Pitango Venture Capital has announced the appointment of Dr. Guy Ezekiel as general partner in the fund. He joins the healthcare team alongside managing general partner Ittai Harel. Ezekiel has extensive entrepreneurial and managerial experience leading both startups and Fortune 500 companies in Israel and the US. Over the past year, he served as venture partner at Pitango. Prior to joining Pitango, Ezekiel was the President & CEO of Brainsway Ltd. (TASE:BRIN) and prior to that, he was president & CEO of Marval Pharma, a clinical stage company, developing innovative contrast agents for use in X-ray and Computed Tomography (CT) Imaging.

Ezekiel was also president and CEO of Ventor Technologies, a Pitango portfolio company and developer of revolutionary trans-catheter valves for the Cardiology market. Ventor was acquired by Medtronic [NYSE: MDT] for $325 million in 2009. Following the acquisition, he was appointed general manager and VP at Medtronic.

Prior to joining Ventor and before returning to Israel, Ezekiel was a senior executive at the Pittsburgh headquarters of Medrad, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bayer Healthcare [FWB: BAYN] .

Ezekiel holds an M.D. from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev and an MBA (cum laude) from the University of Pittsburgh.

Pitango cofounder and managing general partner Rami Kalish said, "Dr. Guy Ezekiel bring to Pitango extensive entrepreneurial and managerial experience. His vast knowledge and deep network will assist Pitango scout the best innovation on the market as well as help our portfolio companies scale. Pitango keeps expanding into new domains and Dr. Ezekiel’s expertise in the Life Sciences market will help both our team and our portfolios in this mission.”

Ezekiel said, “I am thrilled to close a circle and return home to Pitango as a General Partner. This is a fascinating era for the Healthcare market: we are witnessing incredible technological breakthroughs alongside the challenge to find cost-effective solutions for the soaring costs of healthcare. This creates outstanding opportunities for Pitango to further develop our healthcare portfolio.”

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 15, 2018

