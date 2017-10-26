Plan deposited for 686 homes in Givat Shmuel

The Central Region Planning and Building Commission in the Planning Authority, headed by Shira Brandt, has approved for deposit a plan for a new residential neighborhood in Givat Shmuel. The plan covers 167 dunam (41.75 acres) in northwest Givat Shmuel near Road 4 (Geha Highway). The new neighborhood will be connected to the city's existing neighborhoods.

The land is owned by Israel Land Administration (ILA) and private owners. The plan, designed by Farhi Tsafrir Architects, includes nine buildings of up to 25 storeys each and one five-story building with an aggregate 686 housing units, 137 of which are protected housing. The plan also includes four 12-storey office buildings with 74,000 square meters near Highway 4, 23,000 square meters of commercial space, and 29,000 square meters of public space. The plan also provides for construction of a protected housing tower with 350 housing units.

The site is located near important public transportation centers, including the Red Line light railway, which will pass through Jabotinski Street. It is also within walking distance of the Purple Line, which passes through central Givat Shmuel.

