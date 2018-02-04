Playtika leases offices in Azrieli Sarona tower

Israeli games developer Playtika Ltd. is hiring 100 new employees and has signed an agreement to lease the 51st floor, covering 2,400 square meters, in the Azrieli Sarona tower in Tel Aviv. The new offices will serve employees working on the Jelly Button series of games that Playtika acquired last October as well as the recently established Playteka Growth Investments fund currently working out of the company's Herzliya headquarters.

RELATED ARTICLES Playtika sets up $400m Israel investment fund

The new employees being hired by the company will be in a range of positions including marketing, technology and analysis. Playtika CMO Nir Korczak said, "The growing demand for new employees stems from the company's major growth in the past year and expansion following recent acquisitions."

Playtika has 400 employees in its Herzliya headquarters and 1,800 in 15 other offices worldwide including in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, Montreal, Buenos Aires, Sydney, Tokyo, Bucharest, Minsk, Kiev, Vinnitsa and Dnipro.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 4, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018