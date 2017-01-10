Plus500 extends Atletico Madrid sponsorship deal

Israeli online broker Plus500 Ltd. (AIM: PLUS) has extended its deal with Spanish football club Atlético Madrid as the shirt sponsor for the 2017/2018 season. No financial details were disclosed about the deal, which began in January 2015.

The Haifa-based, AIM-listed company will have its logo featured on the official jersey and training shirts of the first team at the new 68,000 capacity Wanda Metropolitano stadium, to which the football club will move during 2017.

Plus500 chief executive Asaf Elimelech said, "Atlético Madrid, consistently demonstrates its strength, professionalism and passion for success, which we feel reflects Plus500's qualities. We are looking forward to continuing this partnership which has proved to be a harmonious combination between Atlético Madrid and Plus500, and created a strong unified brand."

Atletico Madrid chief executive Miguel Ángel Gil Marín, chief executive said, "We believe that this partnership has proved itself to date and is supporting our growth and progress."

Plus500 provides an online trading platform for contracts for difference (CFDs), which enables customers to trade on movements in the price of shares, forex, commodities and indices without needing to buy or sell the instrument. In total, customers can trade on more than 2,100 different underlying global financial instruments in over 50 countries. The trading platform, which has been developed by Plus500 and is based on proprietary technology, is accessible from multiple operating systems and has been translated into dozens of languages.

