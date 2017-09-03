Police arrest former PMO official in submarines case

Has the testimony of state's witness Michael Ganor started to bring results? A former senior Prime Minister's Office official and five other senior figures have been detained for questioning in the offices of the Israel Police Lahav 433 unit, on suspicion that they were involved in the affair of alleged corruption in the procurement of three submarines and four maritime installation protection vessels for the Israel Navy, known as case 3000. Former Israel Navy commander Eliezer Marom is among those detained today.

This morning, the police carried out searches at the homes of the suspects, who were detained for questioning under caution. In the course of today it will be decided whether to bring them before a judge to request an extension of their remand. The suspects have been questioned in the case on previous occasions.

Ganor continues to give evidence at his home, which is being closely guarded by the police. The evidence gathered so far in Case 3000 has not led to suspicions of criminal offenses by the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the procurement of submarines form German firm ThyssenKrupp, but the evidence against close associates of his is strengthening. Ganor, ThyssenKrupp's representative in Israel, was represented by Adv. David Shimron, Netanyahu's cousin and personal lawyer. The procurement of the submarines was supported by Netanyahu and opposed by the minister of defense at the time, Moshe Ya'alon.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on September 3, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017