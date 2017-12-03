Police arrest local gov't officials suspected of crime connections

This morning, Israel Police detained several local and national government officials, among them senior officials of the Rishon Lezion municipality, on suspicion of criminal connections. Coalition chairman MK David Bitan (Likud) has been questioned at the Israel Police Lahav 433 fraud unit.

For over a year, a covert investigation has been in progress into various criminal figures, during which apparent ties were discovered between them and officials in local and national government.

This morning, the investigation moved into the overt phase. So far, seventeen suspects have been detained.

The names of the suspects, some of whom will be brought to court today for hearings on extension of their remand, may not at this stage be published.

