Yuval Steinitz expected to give evidence in submarines affair

The criminal investigations involving figures in politics and government are connecting up, and many of the suspects in the submarines and maritime installation protection vessels procurement affair (case 3000) are people close to Minister of National Infrastructures, Energy and Water Resources Yuval Steinitz, who is himself expected to be questioned shortly or to give testimony in the affair. These are two of the main conclusions that can be drawn from the significant developments today in the investigation of case 3000.

This morning, the police detained for questioning under caution on suspicion of involvement in the affair a former government minister and also a political adviser of a serving minister. The ministerial aide was brought before the Rishon LeZion Magistrates Court this afternoon for extension of his house arrest. The former minister, who served as minister of national infrastructures and as minister of science and technology, was involved in representation of the Korean shipyard that lost to German conglomerate ThyssenKrupp in the tender for building ships for the Israel Navy.

At first, the navy wanted to buy the ships from Korean shipyard Hyundai, but then the Ministry of Defense published an international tender. Shmuel Zucker, Head of MANHAR – the Ministry of Defense Procurement and Production Administration, who gave testimony to the police yesterday, related in the past that ThyssenKrupp (whose representative in Israel was Michael Ganor, who has turned state's witness in the case) did not at first wish to participate in the tender, because the company considered the price too low, but later it changed its stance. The former minister was questioned about his part in the allegedly corrupt process whereby the Korean company lost in the tender and ThyssenKrupp won.

In addition, as mentioned, an aide to a serving minister was also arrested today. The aide was questioned under caution in the recent past on suspicion of involvement in the Yisrael Beytenu affair, in which several members of the party have been indicted for corruption. He was arrested in January 2015 in that affair together with Afula mayor Yitzhak Meron on charges of bribery, acting as an intermediary for bribery, and breach of trust. In September 2016, however, the case against both men was closed.

Former deputy head of the National Security Council Avriel Bar-Yosef was taken from his home this morning by investigators of the Israel Police National Economic Crime Unit for further questioning. This followed information given by state's witness Michael Ganor. Bar-Yosef is suspected of receiving a bribe in exchange for promoting the deal with the German firm, and also of fraud and breach of trust, conspiracy to commit a crime, and money laundering. Bar-Yosef played a central role in drafting the opinion that was submitted on the procurement of the submarines, but he claims that he never acted unlawfully.

Bar-Yosef is a suspect in another, separate case under investigation by the police National Fraud Unit. In this case, Bar-Yosef allegedly promoted the interests of businessman Michael Herzog in exchange for a bribe. Sources inform "Globes" that Bar-Yosef was recently questioned again in this case.

As mentioned, it is believed that Yuval Steinitz will shortly be summoned to give evidence or to be questioned under caution in the submarines affair. The Attorney General has to give permission before the police can question a serving minister, but sources inform "Globes" that Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit has already given permission in principle for Steinitz to be summoned by the investigating unit if necessary. It is not clear, however, whether Steinitz will only give evidence or will be questioned under caution as a suspect. The Attorney General's office said in response to the report, "We do not comment on investigations in progress."

Further signs that Steinitz can be expected to be questioned are that all those recently arrested in the affair are associated with him. This is the case with the political adviser arrested today, and with former prime minister's bureau chief David Sharan who was arrested yesterday and served as Steinitz's bureau chief and administrator of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. It was Steinitz who saw to Sharan's appointment as secretary of the Eilat Ashkelon Pipeline Company. The media consultant arrested yesterday on suspicion of being an intermediary for bribery and of transferring money to a public servant, Tzachi Lieber, is also a Steinitz associate. Lieber was arrested at Ben Gurion Airport just before he was due to catch a flight overseas. Lieber's partner, Natan Mor, was also arrested yesterday. He is suspected of the same offenses. The two men were remanded until Wednesday.

