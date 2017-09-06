Police question Milchan on Netanyahu bribery suspicions

Last week in London, Israel Police questioned Israeli billionaire Arnon Milchan under caution on suspicion that he gave a bribe to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, "Haaretz" reports. According to the report, this was the first time that Milchan has been investigated as a suspect in the so called "1000 case" or "gifts case" against Netanyahu. Last December, Milchan freely gave evidence to the police about the expensive gifts he had given Netanyahu and his wife Sara over the years, at their request.

Milchan has now been questioned under caution following new developments in the investigation, and allegations that he sought assistance from Netanyahu regarding various issues related to his businesses in Israel and abroad. According to sources involved in the probe, he was questioned last week more than once and his testimony strengthened the suspicions against him. The belief is that the decision to question Milchan further resulted from contradictions in his previous testimony, as was first reported by Channel 2 News.

