Police question Rami Levy on suspected fraud

The Israel Police national fraud squad today detained for questioning a local council head, a local newspaper manager, and two senior businessmen. The questioning concerns suspicion of fraud and breach of trust concerning the local council's policy towards the owners of the shopping mall in the local council's jurisdiction and the manager of the local newspaper covering the council.

It was later reported that one of the two arrested businessmen was Rami Levy, owner of Rami Levy Chain Stores Hashikma Marketing 2006 Ltd. (TASE:RMLI), who is suspected of fraud and breach of trust. The company's share price was down 6.5% after the news became public.

The questioning concerned Rami Levy's relations with the local council head who was arrested. According to a Channel 2 News report, the local council head allegedly helped Levy evade NIS 21 million in betterment tax for the roof of the shopping mall and receive better terms for his payments to the local council.

The investigation recently became public, with the police conducting a search of the local council's offices in order to seize documents and detaining a local council member, following by four more suspects today. The suspects' homes were also searched.

Publication of the suspects' names, other than Levy, is forbidden.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on September 10, 2017

