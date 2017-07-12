Police question Shlomo Filber in Bezeq probe

As part of the Israel Securities Authority investigation of the Bezeq group, Ministry of Communications director general Shlomo Filber was questioned at the Securities Authority offices today on suspicion of securities offenses.

The Securities Authorities arrested parties involved in the affair last month, and presented the suspicions against them to the court. The suspicions, which were first revealed in the series of reports by "Globes" correspondent Gad Perez, concern the acts of senior officers in DBS Satellite Services (1998) Ltd. (YES) and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) pertaining to the acquisition of Yes from Eurocom Group, a private company owned by Shaul Elovitch, by Bezeq for NIS 1 billion.

It is suspected that Elovitch and the other suspects in the case performed various artificial operations concerning the deal that affected the reports issued by Bezeq. These actions were allegedly to Elovitch's benefit, and at his instruction.

