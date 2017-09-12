Police question another Steinitz associate

Shai Aviad, a former adviser of Minister of National Infrastructures, Energy and Water Resources Yuval Steinitz, was questioned under caution on Sunday on suspicion of involvement in the submarines and maritime installation protection vessels procurement affair (case 3000). Reporting restrictions were lifted today.

Aviad joins a list of people close to Steinitz who have been questioned in the affair, among them David Sharan, who was chief of Steinitz's bureau, and Tzachi Lieber, who was an adviser to him, and another associate who is also a relative of Steinitz, and who has been questioned but who cannot yet be named.

The police are also investigating whether people close to state's witness in the affair Michael Ganor contributed to Steinitz's Likud party primaries campaign.

