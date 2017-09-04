Police question former minister in submarines affair

The submarines affair is ramifying: a former government minister has been summoned for questioning under caution by the Israel Police Lahav 433 fraud unit. It is not yet known whether he will be arrested.

Meanwhile, the police continue to question former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's former bureau chief David Sharan. Sharan was arrested yesterday, and his remand was extended until Thursday, as was that of the other people arrested yesterday in connection with the affair.

Sharan worked in Netanyahu's bureau from the end of 2014 until the middle of 2016, after previously serving as secretary of the Eilat Ashkelon Pipeline Company. Before that he worked with Yuval Steinitz when the latter was minister of finance. Before he left the prime minister's bureau, Sharan was supposed to have been appointed to another position within the bureau, but in the end he left and returned to his previous job.

The affair in question concerns alleged corruption in the procurement of three submarines and four maritime installation protection vessels for the Israel Navy from German firm ThyssenKrupp. The affair is known as case 3000.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on September 4, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017