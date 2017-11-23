Police recommend indicting Avriel Bar-Yosef for bribery

Israel Police is recommending that Brigadier General (res.) Avriel Bar-Yosef be indicted for corruption offenses committed when he was deputy head of the National Security Council. A large number of people were questioned in the investigation, some under caution, including Bar-Yosef. The police announced that with the conclusion of the investigation, the investigative unit believed that a prima facie case for bribery, fraud, breach of trust, and money laundering had been assembled against Bar-Yosef.

When Bar-Yosef was serving as deputy head of the National Security Council, and during the procedure for selecting him as acting head of the National Security Council, the police had to conduct a criminal investigation into his activity. The investigation initially raised suspicions of serious acts that took place when he was deputy head, and during the period overlapping the decision procedure for appointing him acting head.

Ben-Yosef is suspected of acting illegally when he was deputy National Security Council head by taking a bribe and committing fraud, breach of trust, and violations of the Prohibition on Money Laundering Law in cooperation with and with the help of others.

Bar-Yosef is suspected of receiving a bribe from a businessperson from Germany named Michael Herzog, who invested hundreds of millions of euros in a company owned by a relative of Bar-Yosef. He also allegedly received other valuable benefits and was promised more in the future. In exchange, the suspect allegedly promoted business interests of the German businessperson, among other things on the Tzemach Committee for examining government policy in the natural gas sector.

The investigative file will be sent to the State Attorney's Office for perusal and a decision in the coming days. Bar-Yosef is also a bribery suspect in the submarines affair.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on November 23, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017